James Harden's Strong Cade Cunningham Statement After Clippers-Pistons
The LA Clippers were taken down by the Detroit Pistons on Monday night 106-97, as a shorthanded LA squad could not get the job done on the road. Playing without Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell was never going to be easy for LA, but they still let the Pistons bully them.
The Pistons have now won seven consecutive games, their longest in over a decade. The league is not used to the Pistons being this good, but All-Star guard Cade Cunningham has completely taken over the NBA.
In Monday's win, Cunningham dropped 32 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals to lead Detroit. Following the game, Clippers star guard James Harden gave Cunningham his flowers, noting his improvement from years past.
"He had nothing around him," Harden said. "He’s finally healthy, finally has some pieces he can work with -- shooters, bigs -- and as a result of that he’s playing like an All-Star, like one of the best players in the league. Kudos to him. He’s done an unbelievable job this year and he’s going to continue to get better."
Harden has had a Hall of Fame career with 11 All-Star appearances and one MVP award. The Clippers guard always gives props to the younger generation of stars and gave more praise to the 23-year-old Pistons All-Star.
"So far, he’s done an unbelievable job," Harden said. "Like I said, he’s healthy. Step one, you have to be on the court, and then the front office has done an unbelievable job of putting pieces around him to where he can be successful... I know he’s going to have an unbelievable career."
Cunningham is averaging 25.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, becoming one of the top guards in the league, and has been the cornerstone in Detroit's insane turnaround.
