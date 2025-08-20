John Wall Joins NBA Legend Dwayne Wade in New Venture After Retirement
John Wall's NBA career was one of promise, flash, and unfortunate injuries. The five-time All-Star was one of the most electrifying players in the NBA after he was drafted first overall by the Washington Wizards in 2010.
He only finished second in Rookie of the Year voting because of the fantastic rookie year by Clippers legend Blake Griffin, but was named to the All-Rookie First Team. That sparked an illustrious run for Wall.
He won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2014, led the Wizards to the playoffs for the first time in six years in the same season, and was selected to his first All-Star game.
Eleven seasons and five All-Star appearances later, Wall announced his retirement from the game of basketball. Now, he is taking up a new venture post-career, and it will undoubtedly keep Wall around the NBA.
Wall Joins A Star-Studded Crew
The 2025-2026 season will be the inaugural year for Amazon Prime Video as a streaming service for the NBA, as part of a new 11-year media rights deal.
Amazon Prime has collected a star-studded lineup of former NBA players, legends, and media personalities for its coverage, and former Clippers guard John Wall now adds to that.
NBA on Prime announced on social media that Wall will be an analyst on the service, joining the likes of NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin, Udonis Haslem, and Candace Parker.
Streaming Will Dominate NBA Coverage In 2025-2026
The addition of newly retired John Wall to the crew will allow him to continue his connection to the game of basketball, and with his high basketball IQ, it will help provide insight to current players.
Prime Video will be the exclusive game provider for Friday Night games, with other national games on Thursday and Saturday later on in the season.
The network will also include all games from the NBA Cup, the Play-In Tournament and some first and second-round matchups in the NBA playoffs in 2026.
TNT is no longer a broadcast partner with the NBA, so ESPN, NBC, and Amazon Prime are the three big carriers for games and coverage to begin the NBA's new media deal.
As young talent continues to enter the league and the NBA transitions into a new era, the way the league is presented and covered will change. Beginning in 2025, streaming services and subscription-based content will be introduced to better accommodate modern technology and appeal to a younger audience.
Related Articles
NBA Fans Urge Miami Heat to Sign 3x All-Star After Unexpected Trade
Bradley Beal, Odell Beckham Jr React to Devin Booker's Recent Post
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Will 'Destroy' Former Lakers Player