Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Game-Winner in Clippers-Kings
Kawhi Leonard has had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign by missing the first 34 games of the season due to injury and has struggled to get back to himself since. The two-time Finals MVP and six-time NBA All-Star is a proven winner in this league, but injuries have held him back severely.
On Sunday, the Clippers took down the Sacramento Kings, all because Leonard turned back the clock and hit a Kawhi-esque buzzer-beating game-winner in overtime.
The Clippers and Kings had a wild back-and-forth finish in both regulation and overtime, but Leonard's shot at the buzzer ultimately gave LA the edge on their home court.
Following the game, Leonard bluntly spoke on his buzzer-beater, not giving himself as much credit as many other NBA stars would.
"Just grateful we got the win," Leonard said. "Happy the ball went in. That’s it, really."
Leonard also got honest about the end of the game and how both teams were trading buckets, giving props to Kings stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine for combining for 61 points and coming up clutch.
"I didn’t enjoy it," Leonard said. "I loved us scoring the basketball. But those are great players. DeMar [DeRozan] getting to his spots, just rising up over us and knocking down his famous two-pointer pull-up. Zach [LaVine] getting to the paint, hitting a big three."
Since Leonard was not taking too much credit for his game-winner, the Clippers star was dishing it out to some of his teammates who stepped up big time in Sunday's win.
"James [Harden] pretty much helped us win this game down the stretch," Leonard said. "Being who he is. [Derrick Jones Jr.] making big threes down the stretch. [Ivica Zubac] being good… They propelled us tonight, and I thank them for it."
Leonard came up big time for the Clippers on Sunday despite a poor 7-19 shooting night. If Leonard can continue to turn up in the clutch like this, the Clippers will be much more dangerous moving forward.
