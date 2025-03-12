Key Starter Suffers Injury Scare in Clippers-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, and the home underdog is putting on a show in front of the Smoothie King Center crowd.
The Pelicans have stormed out to take a ten-point lead at halftime, led by a solid team effort and a hot shooting start. The Pelicans have lost five of their last six games, so trying to take down the Clippers, who are on a three-game win streak, was expected to be more of a challenge.
The Pelicans have had poor injury luck this season, and things nearly got even worse on Tuesday night. Pelicans starting center Yves Missi went to the locker room with an apparent lower-body injury late in the first quarter of Tuesday's game.
Fortunately for the Pelicans, it was just a scare, and Missi was able to return to the game after getting checked out in the locker room.
Missi, a 20-year-old rookie, has been massive for New Orleans this season, averaging 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field and has already put on a show against the Clippers.
In just 15 first-half minutes on Tuesday, Missi dropped 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 2-2 shooting, fighting through his apparent injury, and has been a huge help in helping the Pelicans to a halftime lead.
