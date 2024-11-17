LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed
After an awful three-game road trip, the LA Clippers are desperately looking for a win against the worst team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz. The Clippers will remain without their best player, but the Jazz are on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Clippers have four players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard remains out with a right knee injury recovery and there is still no timetable for his return, one would imagine he'd be out until at least December. Cam Christie and Trentyn Flowers are both out due to being in the G League. P.J. Tucker remains out indefinitely as the team tries to find a trade for him. After missing 13 games with the Clippers, Mo Bamba has been upgraded to available.
The Jazz currently have five players listed on their injury report: Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Walker Kessler is out due to right hip bursitis and Taylor Hendricks is out due to a right fibula fracture. Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe are all out due to being in the G League.
The Utah Jazz faced off against the Sacramento Kings last night in a very down-to-the-wire game that saw heavy minutes out of multiple players. Lauri Markkanen played 35 minutes last night, John Collins played 32 minutes, Keyonte George played 31 minutes, and Jordan Clarkson played 30 minutes. Regardless, the Clippers can't afford to sleep on the Jazz the same way they slept on the Portland Trail Blazers.
The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
