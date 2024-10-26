NBA Legend Makes Kawhi Leonard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
For better or for worse, Kawhi Leonard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will always be linked together. From the moment Leonard forced the Clippers to trade Shai for Paul George, the link was created. However, one NBA legend had a little bit different of a statement about the two.
During an episode of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley made a comparison between Kawhi Leonard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“I think he's one of the five or seven best players in the world," Barkley said of Gilgeous-Alexander. "He is so smooth. He kind of reminds me of Kawhi Leonard in his prime to be honest with you. He never rushes. He goes at his own pace the entire time.”
It wouldn't be a Charles Barkley statement without throwing a little bit of a jab in there though. After Barkley made his comparison, he then criticized the Clippers for giving away Gilgeous-Alexander.
"Sam Presti knows what he's doing when it comes to drafting players," Barkley said. "They didn't even draft Shai. The Clippers gave him away. That was stupid."
In retrospect, the LA Clippers lost the Paul George for Shai GIlgeous-Alexander trade. The much smarter move would have been to convince Kawhi Leonard to come without making a trade, keeping the draft picks, and developing Gilgeous-Alexander. The team would have likely had a big three much earlier, and likely would have won an NBA championship. Unfortunately, hindsight is always 20/20.
The LA Clippers face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 2.
