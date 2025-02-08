New Report on Ben Simmons Potentially Signing With Three Contenders
Ben Simmons' career hasn't fully panned out the way many were expecting, but the 6'10" guard still presents a very unique opportunity for teams to acquire.
After 2.5 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, it looks like Simmons will be moving to a new team in the immediate future. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Simmons is set to becoming a free agent after negotiating a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.
According to Charania, Simmons will be taking meetings with the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers starting Friday.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Simmons will be additionally meeting with the Houston Rockets on top of the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
In terms of consistent playing time and fit, the Clippers present the most intriguing option for Simmons. According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Simmons is looking for both a winning environment and stability.
Out of the three teams that Simmons is reportedly meeting with, the Cleveland Cavaliers present the best winning environment. However, the Clippers are the ones who directly need a backup point guard and would likely give Simmons the most consistent role.
After trading both Bones Hyland and Kevin Porter Jr., the Clippers virtually have no backup point guard currently. If Simmons chooses not to sign with them, it'll keep that void open longer than LA wants it to be.
