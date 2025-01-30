New Team Interested in Potential De'Aaron Fox Trade
With the NBA trade deadline just a week away, rumors continue to heat up around some of the league's top stars. With Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox reportedly joining guys like Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, and Bradley Beal on the trade block, next week's deadline could get very interesting.
Fox, 27, is likely the most attractive star on the market. The All-Star guard is averaging 25.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, but is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026 if no contract extension is signed.
Fox reportedly has a "target destination," which many believe to be the San Antonio Spurs. Although he prefers to team up with Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, some other teams are creeping up in the Fox sweepstakes.
One team that has unexpectedly risen as a potential suitor for the Sacramento star is their division rival, the LA Clippers. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Clippers have been "frequently mentioned" in Fox trade talks.
This Clippers are 27-20 on the season and sit in sixth place in the West, despite superstar forward Kawhi Leonard playing just nine games. LA has the league's second-best defensive rating (107.6), so adding one of the NBA's top offensive talents at point guard could be a game-changer.
The tricky question certainly becomes what the Clippers would have to send in exchange for Fox, and it puts pressure on the Kings because they do not want to make their division rivals significantly better.
A De'Aaron Fox to LA trade is an interesting thought, and Amick throwing that out there certainly spices things up ahead of the deadline.
