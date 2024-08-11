Patrick Beverley's Candid Quote on JJ Redick Being Lakers Coach
Patrick Beverley has one of the most unique perspectives when it comes to the city of Los Angeles. He's played with both Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James, and seen firsthand what it takes to be a member of both the Clippers and Lakers. So, when former Clippers player JJ Redick became head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Beverley had a candid statement.
During an episode of The OGs podcast, Patrick Beverley was asked about JJ Redick becoming coach of the Lakers, to which Beverley actually compared him to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.
"I think he's firm, and if you're firm as a coach you'll have success," Beverley said. "That's how Spo [Spoelstra] was. I'm not comparing JJ Redick to Spo, I'm not doing that, but Spo was firm. The way Spo talk to me, he talk to Bron the same way. So I couldn't even have no room for error like that... A firm coach in the NBA is a successful coach."
In all honesty, JJ Redick is going to have the toughest job in the NBA next season. No position in the league is more scrutinized than being the head coach of the Lakers, and to top it off, JJ has to work with a Lakers team that isn't any better than the one that was eliminated from the first round in five games last season.
Coaching the Los Angeles Lakers will not be an easy task for former LA Clippers guard JJ Redick.
