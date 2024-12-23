Star Player Receives Downgraded Injury Status for Clippers-Grizzlies
After losing a very disappointing game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, the LA Clippers have a very tough task of taking on the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies tonight.
Despite a plethora of injuries, Memphis has gone 12-2 over their last 14 games. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have been a formidable team without Kawhi Leonard, but they've struggled against top-tier teams like the Grizzlies.
LA caught a small break as Grizzlies star Desmond Bane was downgraded to questionable with an illness tonight. However, the Clippers had some of their own misfortunes, as Ivica Zubac has also been downgraded to questionable due to right calf soreness.
Typically, when a player suddenly gets downgraded due to an injury, it's usually not a great sign. While Zubac has been downgraded to questionable, it shouldn't surprise any fans if he gets ruled out entirely tonight.
Zubac has played in all 29 games for the LA Clippers this season and has arguably been the second-most important player on the team. Through 29 games, he's averaged 15.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 60.9% shooting from the field. Without him on the court, the Clippers have a tremendous dropoff at the center position with backups Mo Bamba and Kai Jones.
The LA Clippers face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
