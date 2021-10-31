Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka

The Clippers came into this season knowing that they would be without Kawhi Leonard for an extended period of time; however, the injury bug has plagued other areas of their roster as well. After a back injury forced him to miss significant time last season, Serge Ibaka has still yet to return to game action. He has been joined on the sidelines recently by Marcus Morris, who after playing just one game, has been out with a knee injury.

At Sunday morning's practice, head coach Ty Lue provided an injury update on those two. When asked about their progress, considering they looked pretty good in practice, Lue said, "Well, you say look pretty good out there, so hopefully pretty soon. I'm not sure the timetable, but they are coming along really well."

This has become a pretty consistent answer as it pertains to injured Clippers players. The team is usually pretty tight-lipped when it comes to timetables and other specifics regarding injuries, and this particular instance is no exception. With that being said, both Morris and Ibaka have been participating in practice, and both look close to a return.

The Clippers are currently off to a 1-4 start to their season, so getting back these two key pieces will certainly be a needed boost. Both provide the team with the ability to space the floor in ways that other teams cannot, which plays right into Ty Lue's offensive game plan that is focused on creating open threes.

