Ty Lue’s Explanation for Controversial Decision in Clippers-Timberwolves
The LA Clippers entered Minnesota with the hopes of extending the struggling Timberwolves' losing streak, but unfortunately for LA, they came up short. Not only did LA come up short, they were also eliminated from the NBA Cup and lost in the most dramatic way possible.
The Clippers forced a stop with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter down only one point and had the perfect opportunity to take the lead. LA somehow had an unforced turnover which led to the Timberwolves regaining the ball. The Clippers refused to foul with a two-second differential on the shot and game clock, forced a stop, but failed to get a rebound and lost the game. It was arguably one of the worst ways to possibly lose a game, and also just a very low-IQ play.
According to head coach Ty Lue, the final defensive possession went exactly the way the Clippers wanted it to. He wanted to force the Timberwolves into an early shot and potentially be down one point, instead of forcing free throws to potentially be down three points with the possession.
"Exactly what we executed," Lue said. "To fire, get them to shoot the ball early, but we just didn't secure the rebound. Once we didn't get the rebound, of course, we knew the game was over. I liked our defense all night, I like what we did. I thought it was going to be hard for them to score on us, which it was. Just didn't come up with the rebound to call the timeout, to be down one with the basketball."
With the way the Clippers had been rebounding all game against the Timberwolves, it was a really bad strategy to implement. Minnesota had 11 offensive rebounds in the game and outrebounded them by 10 overall. It wasn't a great strategy, and the Clippers lost the game as a result.
