All You Need to Know About the 2026 Clippers Summer League

The Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on Thursday with seven games, including the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Sacramento Kings. This will be the first opportunity for Clippers fans to take a look at the No. 5 overall pick, Keaton Wagler.

However, Wagler is not the only Clipper with a standard NBA deal on the Summer League roster. Kobe Sanders, despite emerging as a breakout rotation player last season, will participate. Cam Christie is also on the roster ahead of his third season in the league. Nick Martinelli, who signed a two-way deal with the Clippers, and Baba Miller, who was the 36th-overall pick in this year's draft, will also be in Las Vegas.

Sean Pedulla, Jahmyl Telfort, and Norchad Omier, who were on two-way deals with the Clippers last season, are returning for the Summer League. They will try to earn another two-way deal, either from LA or elsewhere in the NBA.

Clippers 2026 Summer League Roster

Player Position Keaton Wagler G Cam Christie G Kobe Sanders G Riley Kugel G Fletcher Loyer G Sean Pedulla G Themus Fulks G Baba Miller F Nick Martinelli F Norchad Omier F Jahmyl Telfort F Zach Freemantle F

Clippers 2026 Summer League Schedule

Date & Time Opponent TV Thursday, July 9, 8 pm EST Sacramento Kings ESPN Sunday, July 12, 7 pm EST Utah Jazz Prime Video Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm EST Los Angeles Lakers Prime Video Wednesday, July 15, 7.30 pm EST Washington Wizards ESPN

All games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. After all 30 teams play four games each, the top four in the standings qualify for the semifinals. The other 26 teams will play a consolation game based on their records.

What to Expect

Obviously, all eyes will be on Wagler. He will be allowed to explore the studio space, so we can expect him to get a ton of on-ball reps. How well he is beating his defender and how efficiently he is scoring will be important to watch.

Second-round picks Miller and Martinelli will also have a chance to impress. Miller could still earn a standard deal depending on how the rest of the offseason goes. How well Martinelli is defending the ball, and how confident Miller is shooting it, will be key storylines.

Sanders may quickly prove to be too good for Summer League. If he dominates early, that will be a great sign for his development for next season and beyond. It's common for teams to pull their players after the first couple of games if they prove to be above the competition level. Whether that will happen with Sanders or any of the other Clippers remains to be seen.

Christie, on the other hand, has a ton to prove. As a roster player entering his third season in the league, he has to perform well. Whether that is by hitting threes or creating good looks for himself, Christie needs to show the organization that he is ready to step into at least a back-end rotation role next season.

For everyone else, this is an audition. There will be a ton of competition for two-way roster spots, so there will be players playing for their NBA lives, making for a fascinating couple of weeks in Las Vegas.