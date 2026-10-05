Keaton Wagler Shows Fans a Glimpse of What's to Come in Clippers Debut

The Keaton Wagler era is officially here. The No. 5 overall pick made his Clippers debut on Sunday when LA took on the Warriors in their first preseason game. Clippers fans got a chance to see their rookie sensation in a Clippers uniform for the first time. What should we make of his performance?

There were plenty of positives and negatives to take away. It was a mixed bag, but that was to be expected from a 19-year-old point guard. In fact, Clippers fans should be ready for a rookie campaign full of ups and downs.

KEATON WAGLER FOR THE LEAD 🥶



The No. 5 overall pick sinks the game-winner in his NBA Preseason debut to lift the Clippers over the Warriors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Chzwzj9KFJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2026

Keaton Wagler's Confidence Shines in Preseason Debut

First, the positives. Wagler was very confident and aggressive. Despite his shots not falling all night, he kept at it. This paid off, and he scored the game-winning basket on a beautiful step-back jumper with 12 seconds left.

Wagler talked about his mindset after the game and said that the only way to get better is to "shoot shots," per Clippers insider Joey Linn. The rookie added that he just wanted to go out there and play freely and confidently. Wagler took more shots and went to the free-throw line more than any player on the court.

Plus, the former Illinois star was able to impact the game in different ways. He didn't just settle for outside shots. He tried to get to the rim and distribute out of the pick-and-roll. Despite dominating the ball, he had zero turnovers for the game. He added six rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Of course, the 3/15 from the field and 1/11 from downtown are not ideal. This was a continuation of his Summer League performances. He shot 38.6% on field goals and 33.3% from three in four games in Las Vegas. So, it's safe to assume that there will be plenty of inefficient nights for Wagler.

That is why finding ways to contribute other than shooting will be important. Even though he projects as a high-level shooter, the shot will not come right away. Creating quality shots, finding enough space to get your shot off, and having legs underneath to hit shots consistently are difficult. As long as Wagler doesn't let this affect his mentality, he will be fine.

It will be important for the Clippers to give Wagler plenty of opportunity to shine. He needs the studio space to explore and the developmental minutes to continue improving. This will result in some bad games, but that's alright for a franchise that doesn't have serious postseason aspirations.