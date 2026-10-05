Max Strus Injury Opens the Door for Gradey Dick to Save NBA Career

The Los Angeles Clippers are already off to an unfortunate start to the 2026-27 season. Only a week into training camp and the Clippers are already dealing with significant injuries to key players.

In addition to Bradley Beal and Brandon Ingram, who are expected to be out to start the season, the Clippers lost Max Strus in their preseason opener on Sunday. In LA's win over the Warriors, Strus suffered a no-contact foot injury that forced him out of the game five minutes into the first quarter.

Strus limped to the locker room, didn't return, and Ty Lue said the injury didn't look good. Clippers fans were fearing the worst. They got an update on Monday evening.

Max Strus to Miss at Least 4 Weeks

Even though Strus avoided the worst, the veteran shooting guard still suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia. Per the official team announcement, he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

This means that he will miss at least the first couple of weeks of the regular season. Strus has dealt with foot injuries over the last few seasons, including a Jones fracture on his other foot that caused him to miss most of last season. Plantar fascia injuries can be famously tricky, and the Clippers will presumably be cautious with the 30-year-old. This could result in a longer absence for the sharpshooter.

This is not an ideal start to the season for Strus or the Clippers. The former Cavaliers SG was in line to start for the Clippers. He is about to enter the final season of his contract, so he was hoping to have a healthy, productive campaign to earn a lucrative new deal. This certainly complicates those plans.

But it creates a big opportunity for a SG further down the depth chart. Gradey Dick, who looked like he was going to be out of the rotation, will now have a prominent role to begin the season.

This Is Gradey Dick's Final Chance to Prove His Worth in the NBA

The Clippers' perimeter rotation took a big hit already. Beal, Ingram, Strus, and Jordan Miller will all miss the start of the season. This means that Dick will get extended minutes by default.

Kris Dunn will likely get the start next to Darius Garland in the backcourt. Keaton Wagler will play significant minutes off the bench, and Kobe Sanders should be a key reserve all year. Dick is the only healthy swingman remaining on the roster.

Dick is desperate to get going in his fourth year in the league. He is entering the final season of his rookie-scale contract. Despite being a lottery pick, Dick hasn't done enough to earn a second contract. For a player whose calling card is his shooting, the former Raptor simply hasn't made enough shots to justify being on the floor.

The preseason opener wasn't the best start for him. The 23-year-old shooting guard went 1/5 from the field for four points in 16 minutes.

Fortunately for him, the opportunity will be there. Unless he starts producing, however, he is unlikely to be a part of the Clippers' long-term plans. He'd better make the most of his final chance in the NBA over the next couple of weeks.