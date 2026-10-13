Ty Lue May Be the Clippers' Best Trade Asset

The Los Angeles Clippers are entering the 2026-27 season without serious postseason aspirations. This will be a big change for head coach Ty Lue, who has never coached a team that's not expected to make the playoffs. In fact, his teams have never finished below .500.

Of course, the Clippers can exceed all expectations and be competitive, but the chances are that this will be a transition season in LA. Especially considering that the NBA stripped the Clippers of five future first-round picks, the focus will be on recouping assets and developing young players.

That is why there may be a clash between Lue's ambitions and where the Clippers are as an organization. So far, Lue has walked in step with the Clippers at every turn, including after the cap circumvention punishment. He has expressed his loyalty to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank, so one has to assume that as long as the Clippers' top brass wants Lue in charge, he will be the head coach.

Plus, Lue is one of the highest-paid head coaches in the league. He has little incentive to head elsewhere, as he is under contract through the 2028-29 season.

However, there is another possibility. It's not a common occurrence, but Clippers fans are quite familiar with the concept. Similar to how the Clippers hired Doc Rivers back in 2013 via a trade with the Boston Celtics, they could trade Lue to an interested team while he is still under contract.

Given Lue's stature as a head coach, he may even be considered the best trade asset the Clippers have.

What a Ty Lue Trade Could Look Like

13 years ago, the Clippers traded an unprotected 2015 first-round pick to Boston to acquire Rivers, who still had multiple years left on his contract. Teams can't give up players in these deals for a head coach, but they can trade draft picks as compensation.

One has to assume that any playoff team that parts ways with its head coach during the season will have Lue near the top of their list.

The Clippers and Lue would have to agree to this, but this could be a fascinating way for LA to recoup some of the draft capital they lost. If the Clippers are off to a poor start and aren't going to be near the postseason chase in the West, does it make sense to pay Lue around $14 million per year?

Especially if the Clippers can get an unprotected first-round pick for him, wouldn't trading him be the savvier move?

Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets, David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets, and Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers are some of the head coaches who are facing a ton of pressure entering the season. There is a real chance that one of these names could get fired before the season is over. It's not hard to imagine Lue emerging as a prime candidate for any of these title hopefuls.

So far, Lue and the Clippers seem happy to continue their relationship. But this franchise hasn't experienced losing in a long time. How Ballmer, Frank, and Lue react to being a bad team for the first time in their tenures could change things. This will be a fascinating storyline to watch.