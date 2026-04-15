Ty Lue Reveals Clippers' Game Plan Against Steph Curry on Wednesday

If the first day of the NBA Play-in Tournament is any indication of what's to follow, then fans could be in for a treat when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The winner of this game keeps their playoff aspirations alive and will face off against the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

These two teams played each other on Sunday, as the Clippers won 115-110 without Kawhi Leonard. However, point guard Steph Curry was limited to 29 minutes and poured in 24 points in the losing effort.

Initially, Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry would still have a minutes restriction on Wednesday, but now Kerr has indicated that he could play 30+ minutes, and if this game is close, there is no way Curry will watch the game from the bench.

Ty Lue Talks Strategy to Stop Steph Curry

Prior to Wednesday's clash, head coach Ty Lue spoke to the media about Curry. Per Clippers beat writer Joey Linn, Lue jokingly said that he's sick of seeing Curry in the postseason. He added, "He's just a guy who can explode. He can score 50 if you're not careful. He only had 24 last game, but he had nine three-point attempts. We can't let him get that many attempts up from the 3-point line. We gotta try to keep him down as much as possible..."

Of the nine three-point attempts Curry took on Sunday, he made four of them. Since returning from injury, he's shot 15/36 (41.6%) from beyond the arc. Curry has seen just about every defensive scheme possible, but if LA can find any way to slow him down, that would be a massive advantage.

Derrick Jones Jr. was the primary defender on Curry on Sunday. That will likely stay the same, but the Warriors will look for switches on Brook Lopez. That is where Curry and someone like Kristaps Porzingis can thrive. When the Clippers send help on Curry, Porzingis's ability to stretch the floor makes life difficult for LA. The defense has to force turnovers and execute rotations on time.

Kawhi Leonard Gives High Praise to the Warriors

Leonard and Curry have had their fair share of matchups in the postseason. Per Linn, Leonard talked about facing Curry and said, "He's one of the greatest players to play this game...Even if it's just a pickup game, just being able to share the floor with a player like that, being coached by Steve Kerr, also playing with Draymond, that unit over there has a championship pedigree. It's a great opportunity. You can't take it for granted."

Wednesday's game is sure to be an exciting one for fans. It features two of the league's best players with an opportunity to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Clippers are hoping they'll live to see a matchup with the Suns later in the week.