How President Trump’s Attendance, NBA Finals Buzz Reshaped MSG Ahead of Game 3

For the first time since 1999, the NBA Finals will be played at Madison Square Garden on Monday night as the Knicks, with a 2–0 series lead, host the Spurs in Game 3.

As expected, ticket prices to get inside Madison Square Garden skyrocketed as New York chases its first championship since 1973. The get-in price for Game 3 on secondary markets is well over $6,000, something that Knicks guard Josh Hart called out over the weekend.

“I kind of wish the ticket prices weren’t as crazy as they are,” Hart said. “I feel like a lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, and unfortunately aren’t able to get into the building with the cheapest ticket seven, eight thousand dollars, so—that’s ridiculous.”

Over the Knicks’ historic playoff run, the area around Madison Square Garden has served as home base for the diehard fans who didn’t want to pay an arm and a leg to get in the door. That won’t be an option for Game 3, however.

Due to extra security measures in the area in response to President Donald Trump’s plans to attend Game 3, the watch party outside Madison Square Garden was canceled on Sunday.

MSG said in a statement the decision to cancel the watch party “is not about the president,” but the cancelation currently is only in effect for Game 3, which he is attending, and not Game 4. The NYPD conflicted that reasoning in their statement:

"There will be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 only," the statement read. "This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4."

Chris Mannix’s NBA Finals Notes: How Knicks and Spurs Are Approaching Pivotal Game 3

The watch party outside MSG initially was planned to be canceled for Game 1 due to rowdy behavior of fans in previous events, but the city reversed the decision and granted a permit for Game 1 and Game 2, which saw over a dozen arrests on Friday night.

Whether it’s to prepare for President Trump’s appearance or to scale up security ahead of the NBA Finals, here’s what’s happening around the Madison Square Garden area ahead of Game 3:

No watch parties outside Madison Square Garden

The aforementioned watch party outside MSG will not take place on Monday night. But there will be three other team- or city-sanctioned watch parties in NYC, all of which require prior registration to attend:

Wollman Rink in Central Park: Located about two miles away from MSG. Fans are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the opening tip to secure a spot. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn Bowl: Located in Brooklyn, about five miles away from MSG. The watch party features 13 viewing screens and food and drink specials. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET.

Bryant Park: Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday morning that there would be a third watch party for Game 3 held in Bryant Park. The event is free has a capacity of 5,000 attendees.

The @nyknicks are home and our city is ready to show out.



We’re hosting a free watch party for 5,000 New Yorkers tonight in Bryant Park.



You can register at the link below starting at noon today: https://t.co/Te8eGk5TwW — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 8, 2026

A security wall around Madison Square Garden

A barrier was erected Monday around the perimeter of Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance will be screened in order to pass through the wall to get into the arena for Game 3. Secret Service and other officers are patrolling the fence throughout the afternoon.

There are five access points into the secure area where everyone entering will be screened:

West side of 6th Ave at W 32nd St

West side of 6th Ave at W 33rd St

NE corner of W 29th St and 7th Ave

NE corner of W 30th St and 8th Ave

SE corner of W 34th St and 8th Ave

“Attention: You are now entering a ‘restricted building or grounds,’ as defined in Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752,” a sign reads on the security fence that was posted by U.S. Secret Service. “By entering this area, you are consenting to a search of your person and belongings. Persons entering or remaining in this area without lawful authority are in violation of federal law and will be subject to arrest and prosecution.”

To enter the secure area, pedestrians need to show a ticket to Game 3, a train ticket, a credential, proof they are entering a business in the area or have another authorized reason to be inside.

It has not been announced if the security wall around the arena will still be up for Game 4.

A look at the security fence around Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 3. | Adam Gray/Getty Images

No pregame access to players for the media ahead of Game 3

For the first time all season, the Knicks’ locker room will be closed pregame to credentialed media, according to Newsday Sports’ Steve Popper.

De’Aaron Fox also shared some thoughts on the president’s attendance at shootaround.

“I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient for everybody else,” Fox said [via the San Antonio Express-News]. “We’re getting screened like it’s TSA. It’s a little inconvenient for the people that’s got to play, but it is what it is.”

No-bag policy at Madison Square Garden

Leave the purse at home. The Knicks are enforcing a “strict no-bag policy” in Game 3.

“Fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum,” the team said in a statement.

Massive shutdown of roads around Madison Square Garden

The NYPD announced Monday that beginning at 4 p.m. ET Monday, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be closed from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

Here is a map of the secure area around the arena:

A map of the road closures around Madison Square Garden. | Apple Maps

Tipoff between the Knicks and Spurs is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.

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