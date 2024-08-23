11-Year NBA Veteran Facing Backlash for Controversial Steph Curry Comments
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is widely accepted as a top-two point guard in NBA history, with many believing he has overtaken Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for the top spot.
Recently winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Curry carried Team USA in the semifinals against Serbia and finals against France. Despite this legendary performance on the world stage, Curry still receives disrespect from some prominent figures in NBA media.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been among those with recent comments about Curry that fans have found disrespectful. Most recently, Arenas said Kevin Durant saved Curry's legacy by joining the Warriors.
Many view this inversely, believing it was Curry and the Warriors who elevated Durant, especially when considering Golden State won a championship before acquiring him and after he left.
This is just one of several comments about Curry that Arenas has made recently, with the 11-year NBA veteran questioning whether the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers would still be dangerous if his three-point shot was taken away.
This is a completely pointless discussion, as Curry didn't simply benefit from the three-point line, but rather changed how it is viewed and approached across all levels of basketball.
Additionally, as fans have been pointing out, this discussion looks especially ridiculous when applied to other all-time greats.
Arenas crossed paths with Curry briefly in the NBA, finishing his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2011-12 season, which was Curry's third year in the league.
Facing a lot of backlash for his recent Curry comments, which include a bizarre conversation about whether or not he is a generational talent, Arenas has been facing backlash from fans.
Arenas has become one of the more controversial figures in sports media, as the former three-time NBA All-Star has had some wild takes about current and former players.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France