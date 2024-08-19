Inside The Warriors

Three-Time NBA All-Star Explains Controversial Steph Curry Statement After Backlash

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas attempted to explain his comments about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

Joey Linn

Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently went viral for a controversial statement on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Saying Curry is not a generational talent, Arenas argued that term is not being properly used, and doesn’t apply to someone like Curry.

“Steph [Curry] is not a generational talent,” Arenas said earlier this year on his Gil’s Arena show. “… Generational means you can’t mimic it... You can’t mimic f—king LeBron James. You can’t mimic Victor Wembanyama.”

Arenas faced a lot of backlash for these comments, but attempted to explain himself on an episode of The OGs show. According to Arenas, people are not using the term “generational talent” correctly. 

“I said that because I know they don’t know how to use the word right,” Arenas said. “Generational talent is an amateur status… A generational talent means you have potential still...  [Victor Wembanyama] is a generational talent. How can him and Steph be on the same platform?… So [Curry] is a generational player… He is already manifested.”

This is different from what Arenas initially argued, as he has previously explained “generational talent” to be something that cannot be replicated. He is now saying that is not what he meant, and the term instead should be used to describe someone with potential, not someone like Curry who is already established. 

