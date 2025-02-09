11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Prediction on Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut
After getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the NBA's biggest blockbusters ever, superstar Luka Doncic is scheduled to take the court for the first time as a Laker. Doncic is expected to make his Lakers debut on Monday night against the Utah Jazz.
Fans, media, and players have high expectations for Doncic’s debut, including three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas. Arenas shared a bold statement on the Gil’s Arena Show, claiming the newest Lakers star will have a triple-double in his LA debut.
“He might f*** around and have a triple-double, you know why?” Arenas asked his co-hosts. “Because I think LeBron [James] is going to sit out that game just so Luka [Doncic] can do his thing. You know how LeBron do, you’re crazy, Bron knows what he’s doing. He’s going to acclimate him."
No reports have indicated that James will be sidelined for Monday’s game against the Jazz, as many fans look forward to seeing the new superstar duo suit up together for the first time.
Doncic is currently averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 46/35/77 from the field this season. Doncic would be near the top of the NBA MVP race if he did not already fall short of the 65-game threshold to be eligible. Doncic spent the first six and a half seasons in Dallas and is coming off an NBA Finals appearance, as Lakers fans believe Doncic is the missing piece for a deep playoff run that could result in the 25-year-old’s first championship.
