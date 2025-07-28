11-Year NBA Veteran Proclaims Anthony Edwards' Biggest Weakness

All Grizzlies

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas names Anthony Edwards' biggest weakness in his game

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before game five of the western conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Looking at the young stars in the NBA currently rising to the top and becoming the face of the league, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has made significant strides towards taking that crown. After making the Western Conference Finals in the 2023-24 season, Edwards built upon that, doing so again and being the NBA's regular-season leader in made threes.

This offseason, the Timberwolves were able to retain talents like Julius Randle and Naz Reid, despite seeing Nickeil Alexander-Walker walk to the Atlanta Hawks. Now with even higher expectations next season, ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on what he views as Anthony Edwards' biggest weakness.

"He do have an Achilles heel...," Arenas said. "Every time he gets poppin, he sticks his head out there. You gotta get that outside noise under control." Edwards has never been one to shy away from trash talk or the noise, but Arenas sees that as a problem.

Adding to it, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin added that if Edwards ends up winning an NBA Championship, this problem is only going to get worse for him.

Edwards has already been in the spotlight for not-so-positive reasons, such as when reports circulated that he paid just over $1 million upfront in child support payments for his daughter last year. As someone who's been in the spotlight for not-so-good reasons as well in Arenas, it appears as if he's trying to keep Edwards from going down the wrong path, whether it's on or off the court.

The Timberwolves' start is set to begin the second year of his five-year, $244 million contract with Minnesota next season, as the new ownership group will likely expect the star player to continue his rise among the NBA's top players.

