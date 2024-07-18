Former First Team All-Defensive Player Attempting NBA Comeback
As NBA free agency slows down, teams often begin looking at former NBA players who are attempting a comeback to the league. This will typically include a workout with several players looking for another opportunity, and will often take place during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
In a report from Damian Buchardt of The U.S. Sun, it was announced that several former NBA players participated in a private free agency workout in Las Vegas this past weekend. According to Buchardt, this included Christian Koloko, Eric Bledsoe, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cory Joseph, Austin Rivers, DJ Wilson, Thon Maker, Brandon Boston Jr., and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
There are varying levels of NBA success on this list, with Bledsoe being the only player with all-league honors. First Team All-Defensive in 2019, Bledsoe made Second Team All-Defensive the next season. Last playing in the NBA for the LA Clippers in the 2021-22 season, Bledsoe was acquired by LA from the Memphis Grizzlies in the Patrick Beverley trade.
Bledsoe never suited up for Memphis, as he was acquired by them from the New Orleans Pelicans, but was quickly flipped to Los Angeles. After his time with the Clippers, Bledsoe was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers who he never appeared in a game for.
It will be interesting to see if anyone from this workout lands an NBA job this summer.
