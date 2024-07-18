All Grizzlies

Former First Team All-Defensive Player Attempting NBA Comeback

This 12-year NBA veteran is attempting a comeback to the league

Joey Linn

Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As NBA free agency slows down, teams often begin looking at former NBA players who are attempting a comeback to the league. This will typically include a workout with several players looking for another opportunity, and will often take place during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In a report from Damian Buchardt of The U.S. Sun, it was announced that several former NBA players participated in a private free agency workout in Las Vegas this past weekend. According to Buchardt, this included Christian Koloko, Eric Bledsoe, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cory Joseph, Austin Rivers, DJ Wilson, Thon Maker, Brandon Boston Jr., and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

There are varying levels of NBA success on this list, with Bledsoe being the only player with all-league honors. First Team All-Defensive in 2019, Bledsoe made Second Team All-Defensive the next season. Last playing in the NBA for the LA Clippers in the 2021-22 season, Bledsoe was acquired by LA from the Memphis Grizzlies in the Patrick Beverley trade.

Bledsoe never suited up for Memphis, as he was acquired by them from the New Orleans Pelicans, but was quickly flipped to Los Angeles. After his time with the Clippers, Bledsoe was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers who he never appeared in a game for. 

It will be interesting to see if anyone from this workout lands an NBA job this summer.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News