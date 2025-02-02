Former NBA All-Star Reacts to Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade News

Luka Doncic at the age of 25:



— 5x All-Star

— 5x 1st Team All-NBA

— ROTY

— 2nd all-time in playoff PPG

— 3rd all-time in PPG

— 6th all-time in playoff triple-doubles

— 7th all-time in triple-doubles



Traded for a pick and a 31 year old. pic.twitter.com/AdcNdqrqBl