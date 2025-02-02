All Grizzlies

Former NBA All-Star Reacts to Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade News

Ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas reacted to the major Luka Doncic trade between the Mavericks and Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world on Saturday night when they unexpectedly pulled off a game-changing trade of swapping Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.

It was a trade that shocked everyone from all facets - current NBA superstars, former NBA stars, coaches, and analysts. There wasn't a single person who saw the blockbuster trade coming.

While the Dallas Mavericks claim to be in win-now mode, what remains to be seen is what happens with the Lakers. LeBron James is 40 years old and now Luka Doncic is poised to be the face of the franchise at only 25 years old.

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard and NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has already renamed the Lakers to "The LA Lukas".

Given the current age of Luka Doncic and what he's already accomplished with the Mavericks, the trade with the Lakers comes off as one of the most questionable in NBA history. At only 25 years old, what a five-time All-NBA first-team member, second all-time in playoffs points per game, and led the Dallas Mavericks to the finals last season.

Somehow, the Dallas Mavericks traded him for only one first-round pick and a 31-year-old Anthony Davis. Not only that, but somehow the Mavericks didn't even acquire Austin Reaves or some of the Lakers' more important assets.

It's way too early to dub a trade as "the worst trade of all time," but Luka Doncic being traded to the Lakers can easily be dubbed as "the most questionable trade of all time."

Farbod Esnaashari
