Grizzlies Announce Two Roster Moves After Heat Game
After starting their 2025 preseason with four straight losses, the Memphis Grizzlies finally picked up a win over the Miami Heat on Friday, ending their exhibition slate on a high note.
The Grizzlies now head into the 2025-26 regular season, opening things up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. First, however, the Grizzlies need to get their roster in order.
On Saturday, the Grizzlies announced a pair of moves to follow up their preseason finale. The Grizzlies have officially signed guard DeJon Jarreau, and in a corresponding move, waived center Lawson Lovering.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard DeJon Jarreau. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived center Lawson Lovering," the team announced on Saturday morning.
Jarreau, 27, is a familiar name to the Grizzlies organization, as he played nine games for the team during the 2023-24 season. In those nine appearances, Jarreau averaged 4.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 16.7 minutes per game, and even scored his first career NBA points with the franchise.
Jarreau was also a standout for the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, during the 2023-24 season, averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.5% from the field through 26 appearances. Of course, it is expected that Jarreau will be returning to the Hustle after being signed by the Grizzlies on Saturday, where he will likely continue to shine.
Lovering, a 7-foot-1, 22-year-old big man, appeared in each of Memphis' final four preseason games and even earned a starting spot in their matchup against the Boston Celtics. In his lone preseason start, Lovering dropped five points and six rebounds on 2-2 shooting through 20 minutes.
The young big man could land another NBA opportunity elsewhere, but the Grizzlies are better off taking a chance on Jarreau, regardless of the age difference.
The Grizzlies still have a two-way contract spot open, although it is unlikely they will use it on Jarreau. The Grizzlies would likely be better off extending that offer to 23-year-old forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who showed a few promising glimpses during preseason action.
The Grizzlies are now gearing up to open their regular season against the Pelicans on Wednesday with their new-look roster.