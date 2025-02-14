All Grizzlies

Grizzlies GM Breaks Silence on Kevin Durant Trade Reports

Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman got honest about the Kevin Durant trade rumors

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies made one move ahead of last week's NBA trade deadline, trading away Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, and a protected first-round pick to bring in Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and two second-round picks.

In other words, it was an underwhelming trade deadline for the Grizzlies, especially as there were so many stars getting moved around them. Guys like Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant were seemingly on the market, but the Grizzlies could not put the pieces together to acquire an elite talent to pair with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.

Last week, ESPN's Bob Myers revealed that the Grizzlies attempted to go after Kevin Durant, but the Phoenix Suns superstar did not want to come to Memphis.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman spoke on the rumors about the Grizzlies star hunting ahead of the trade deadline and was asked about the Kevin Durant report, per Memphis Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole.

"I think there are misconceptions about Memphis," Kleiman said." I think we have a group of guys in Ja, Des, and Jaren that star players would love to play with... For a star player, who at the end of the day, wants to win at the highest level, I'd put us up against anyone to be able to do that."

Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) whispers to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35)
Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) whispers to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) after the end of the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies are 36-18 heading into the All-Star break and sit in second place in the West. While they have been incredible this season, they may be an elite wing scorer away from being in title contention. But, it is a challenging task to trade for a player of Durant's caliber, especially when the superstar reportedly does not reciprocate that interest.

