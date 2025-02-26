All Grizzlies

Ja Morant’s Alley-Oop Dunk in Grizzlies-Suns Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant threw down an insane dunk against the Phoenix Suns

Logan Struck

Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies had a red-hot start to their 2024-25 campaign, but have fallen back to Earth and have lost four of their last six. The Grizzlies now face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA.

The Suns are filled with stars such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but sit below .500 as the regular season inches closer to an end. Going against such a talented team like Phoenix, the Grizzlies desperately needed stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to come alive, but only the latter got the message.

Through his first 25 minutes of action, Morant shot just 2-14 from the field and 0-8 from beyond the arc with four turnovers but tallied 12 points due to going 8-8 from the charity stripe.

Despite his poor play, Morant found a way to add to his highlight reel with an insane alley-oop dunk that nearly sent him through the roof of FedExForum.

Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT CAN FLY. 🤯"

Via House of Highlights: "Ja almost hit his head on the rim during this dunk 🤯😅"

Via ClutchPoints: "Ja Morant GOT UP for the oop 🤯"

Morant has vouched to not dunk as much this season after some unfortunate injuries sidelined him, but every now and then he gets back to his old ways and throws down a highlight slam. Morant is one of the most electric players in the league when he is jumping out of the gym like this, and showcased his athleticism once again against the star-studded Suns.

