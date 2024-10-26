All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Downgraded Injury Status for Grizzlies-Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to have injury issues.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are facing off on Saturday evening at FedExForum. The Magic have started the season 2-0, while Memphis sits at 1-1 through two games.

Injuries have been a major storyline for the Grizzlies the last year, and specifically with star point guard Ja Morant. Missing all but nine games last season, Morant was suspended for the first 25 games and then suffered a season-ending ending shoulder injury shortly after his return.

Morant had a mild ankle injury in the preseason the cost him time, but he was able to return by the regular season opener. 

In an injury report announcement from the Grizzlies on Saturday, it was revealed that Morant is listed as questionable with right thigh soreness.

This is a downgraded status for Morant, as he was not only available last game, but he was not even on the injury report.

This thigh soreness is a new injury designation for Morant. While this is concerning for many Grizzlies fans, it is good news that he is not dealing with an ankle issue again.

The Grizzlies are trying to reenter the Western Conference playoff picture after missing the postseason entirely last season. A healthy Morant is the biggest key to that.

The Grizzlies will be careful with Morant and others after all of the injury issues they had last season.

