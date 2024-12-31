Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies are facing the Phoenix Suns in the third stop on their five-game road trip. Tuesday's game will also be the first meeting between these two teams this season. They are scheduled to meet a total of four times. The Grizzlies are coming off a disappointing blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a final score of 106-130.
In a game that was missing the Grizzlies star guard, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane stepped up to the plate and totaled 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists on 46/38/83 shooting splits for the game. Due to some recent Morant injury news, Grizzlies will be dependent on this level of production for the coming games.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they will need Bane to step up again today as Ja Morant has officially been listed as out of action for today's game due to a right shoulder AC joint sprain and is considered week-to-week.
Morant has been a driving factor in the success of the Grizzlies season and helping propel them to a 22-11 record, that currently has them sitting as the number two seed in the Western Conference.
In the 20 games Morant has played this season, he has averaged 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The Grizzlies will need their bench depth more than ever tonight as they face Kevin Durant and the Suns in the last game of the year.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral