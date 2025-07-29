Jaren Jackson Jr. Makes Appearance Alongside Knicks, Timberwolves Stars
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming off arguably the best season of his NBA career. He averaged 22.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and combined for 2.7 steals plus blocks per game as well. He just narrowly missed out on earning All-NBA Third Team honors, being the second person left off.
The 2025-26 season might even see more improvement for Jackson Jr., especially after Desmond Bane was dealt to the Orlando Magic, opening up more shot attempts. However, he was diagnosed with a turf toe injury earlier in July, but that hasn't stopped him from getting in work with some fellow NBA stars.
Taking to his Instagram story, Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid shared a photo of himself, Jackson Jr., and New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns all getting in some work together this offseason. Reid recently inked a five-year, $125 million deal with the Timberwolves, while Towns was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
Working alongside some of the best big men in the league, there's a lot of stuff Jackson Jr. can take away from the two stars, especially on the offensive end. Jackson Jr. is the superior defender among the three, but Towns and Reid are two of the best shooting bigs in the NBA. Towns shot 42% from three this past season, while Reid was at 37.9%.
While the Grizzlies will no doubt need to see Ja Morant look more like his All-NBA self next season if they want to contend in the West, Jackson Jr. can really elevate this team if he can remain a defensive anchor but be more in that 25 points per game range on the other end.
