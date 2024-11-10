JJ Redick Breaks Silence on Viral Outburst During Lakers-Grizzlies
The JJ Redick era has been up and down for the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team had a three-game winning streak to start the season, but has since had two sets of consecutive losses. Currently as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, the team had a viral moment in their 131-114 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week.
In an effort to find a solution after the team's poor road trip, Redick opted to remove guard D'Angelo Russell from the starting lineup following the team's defeat against the Grizzlies. During their matchup against the Grizzlies, Redick was seen showing his frustration after Russell was blocked by Grizzlies center Jay Huff on a jump shot.
This moment blew up online, with several big outlets sharing the clip on social media.
In his comments to the media about his viral moment in Memphis, here's what the first-year head coach had to say according to the Orange County Register:
“I think about myself as a player, now as a coach, certainly when I watched NBA games and analyze NBA games, I’m not a zombie," Redick said. "That’s what we kind of refer to as like non-passionate, non-competitive, non-expressive people. I’m not a zombie. So I don’t like seeing myself in that light."
On the moment itself, Redick added, "When I watched the video, I actually forgot that it happened. I want to be clear about something, D-Lo and I talked about this: that was not directed at him. Yes, it came after a shot in the corner that he took. There [were] 25 plays that preceded that from a number of different players."
There was some overall frustration from how things had been going that contributed to Redick's reaction.
"And you’re 1-3 on a road trip and you get to a point where you feel like you’re in a ball game on the road and a play like that happens and you let out some emotion but it was not directed at D-Lo," Redick added. "It was directed more at the series of plays for two and a half quarters that had preceded that, not D-Lo’s shot.”
Based on the comments, Redick made sure to clear the air and ensure that his outburst on the sidelines was not directed at Russell, but rather at the combination of everything that had happened.
The Grizzlies and the Lakers will match up again on Wednesday when Memphis heads to Los Angeles.
