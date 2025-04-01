All Grizzlies

Key Player Unexpectedly Downgraded for Grizzlies-Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies have added a key player to the injury report against the Golden State Warriors

Logan Struck

Dec 21, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have lost six of their last seven games, and now head into a huge matchup against the Golden State Warriors led by Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

The Grizzlies are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference, just half a game ahead of the sixth-place Warriors. Memphis has a 44-31 record, but injuries have not done them any favors, and their poor injury luck continues to impact them on Tuesday night.

After being left off the injury report for Tuesday's game, the Grizzlies have unexpectedly downgraded standout guard Vince Williams Jr. to questionable due to illness.

The 24-year-old guard is averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in just 18.4 minutes per game this season, but has not been able to find a rhythm due to injuries. Williams Jr. is now in jeopardy of missing his 53rd game of the season, which is unfortunate as the regular season ticks down.

If the Grizzlies are at full strength for the playoffs, they could have an opportunity to upset somebody in the first round, and a healthy Williams Jr. could be a huge presence off the bench if needed.

The Grizzlies are already playing without standout forward Brandon Clarke, and their depth is not good enough to withstand too many absences.

The Warriors and Grizzlies will face off in Memphis on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

