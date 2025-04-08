All Grizzlies

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball on their injury report ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Colby Faria

Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

With just four games left in the season, the Hornets' nightmare 2025 campaign is nearing a merciful end. Steve Clifford has already been without his lone All-Star-caliber player for 30 games, this season, and that absence will extend for at least one more night with the Hornets matching up against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Star guard LaMelo Ball is set to miss his seventh-straight game with what the team is calling a right ankle impingement, as well as an illness.

Ball, 23, has continued to deal with injury issues throughout his young career, with 2025 being no exception. Despite only appearing in 47 games, the 2021 NBA Rookie of The Year has put up career bests in points per game with 25.2, while adding 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

2025 will be the eighth consecutive season that the Hornets will miss the playoffs. Sitting with a 19-59 record with just four games remaining on their regular season slate, Ball will have to wait at least one more year before taking part in his first post-season action.

LaMelo Bal
Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While the Hornets won't have Ball available on Tuesday night, the Grizzlies will likely be getting their All-Star point guard back on the court as Ja Morant will be back in the lineup after missing one game with an illness. The Hornets and Grizzlies tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday night in Charlotte.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Mistake in Grizzlies-Pistons Game

Key Grizzlies Player Addresses Expiring Contract

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant News Before Grizzlies-Hornets

Published
Colby Faria
COLBY FARIA

Colby’s decade-plus sports writing experience spans across the likes of various sports, which includes bylines at the likes of CBS and Bleacher Report.

Home/News