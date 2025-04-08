LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Hornets
With just four games left in the season, the Hornets' nightmare 2025 campaign is nearing a merciful end. Steve Clifford has already been without his lone All-Star-caliber player for 30 games, this season, and that absence will extend for at least one more night with the Hornets matching up against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.
Star guard LaMelo Ball is set to miss his seventh-straight game with what the team is calling a right ankle impingement, as well as an illness.
Ball, 23, has continued to deal with injury issues throughout his young career, with 2025 being no exception. Despite only appearing in 47 games, the 2021 NBA Rookie of The Year has put up career bests in points per game with 25.2, while adding 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
2025 will be the eighth consecutive season that the Hornets will miss the playoffs. Sitting with a 19-59 record with just four games remaining on their regular season slate, Ball will have to wait at least one more year before taking part in his first post-season action.
While the Hornets won't have Ball available on Tuesday night, the Grizzlies will likely be getting their All-Star point guard back on the court as Ja Morant will be back in the lineup after missing one game with an illness. The Hornets and Grizzlies tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday night in Charlotte.
