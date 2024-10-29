All Grizzlies

Marcus Smart Makes Unfortunate NBA History in Grizzlies-Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart struggled against the Bulls.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart has started all four games this season after appearing in just 20 games all of last season. Battling injuries in his first season with the Grizzlies, Smart was unable to make the type of impact he was brought in to make.

Smart had struggled with his shot entering Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, making just 34.8 percent of his field goal attempts through three games. These struggles continued for Smart against Chicago, as the 11-year NBA veteran missed every shot he took.

Going 0/11 from the field and 0/8 from three, Smart made unfortunate NBA history by becoming just the sixth player ever to attempt at least 10 field goals and eight threes without making a single shot.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Via Basketball Reference’s StatHead, the only other players to do what Smart did against the Bulls are Quentin Richardson, Kyle Korver, Brandon Knight, Dirk Nowitzki, and Fred VanVleet. There are some solid names on this list, which shows bad nights can happen to anyone.

With Ja Morant sidelined with right thigh soreness, the Grizzlies were unable to overcome Smart’s poor shooting night. Falling to Chicago by a final score of 126-123, the Grizzlies squandered a 30-point performance from Desmond Bane.

Memphis is back in action on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

