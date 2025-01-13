Memphis Grizzlies Player Will Miss at Least Three Weeks With Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies enter Monday night's showdown with the Houston Rockets as the third seed in the Western Conference. At 25-14, the Grizzlies sit just one game behind Houston in the standings, making this a huge contest.
This has been a very impressive season for the Grizzlies, especially when considering how many players have missed time. Star point guard Ja Morant has played just 22 of his team’s 39 games, and has not been in peak form for much of the season.
On Friday, the Grizzlies announced some injury news on veteran guard Marcus Smart and rookie guard Cam Spencer.
While Smart is progressing towards a return to the court, Spencer is going to be sidelined for at least three weeks.
Via Grizzlies PR: “Spencer suffered a left thumb fracture on January 9 while participating in practice with the Memphis Hustle and will undergo surgery to repair the injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.”
Spencer has dominated the G League, averaging 28.7 points in three games for the Memphis Hustle.
Via NBA G League on Dec. 2: “WHAT A NIGHT FROM CAM SPENCER! The @memgrizz two-way signee erupted for a career-high 51 points on 75% shooting. Cam drilled a career-high 12 three-pointers, just one shy of the G League record. This marks the second 50+ point game in Memphis Hustle history.”
Spencer has made 10 NBA appearances this season, averaging 4.0 points in 12.1 minutes per game.
