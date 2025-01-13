All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Player Will Miss at Least Three Weeks With Injury

The Grizzlies announced some injury news.

Joey Linn

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guards Cam Spencer (24), Marcus Smart (36) and Ja Morant (12) on the bench during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum.
Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guards Cam Spencer (24), Marcus Smart (36) and Ja Morant (12) on the bench during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies enter Monday night's showdown with the Houston Rockets as the third seed in the Western Conference. At 25-14, the Grizzlies sit just one game behind Houston in the standings, making this a huge contest.

This has been a very impressive season for the Grizzlies, especially when considering how many players have missed time. Star point guard Ja Morant has played just 22 of his team’s 39 games, and has not been in peak form for much of the season.

On Friday, the Grizzlies announced some injury news on veteran guard Marcus Smart and rookie guard Cam Spencer.

Cam Spencer
Dec 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While Smart is progressing towards a return to the court, Spencer is going to be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Via Grizzlies PR: “Spencer suffered a left thumb fracture on January 9 while participating in practice with the Memphis Hustle and will undergo surgery to repair the injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.”

Spencer has dominated the G League, averaging 28.7 points in three games for the Memphis Hustle.

Via NBA G League on Dec. 2: “WHAT A NIGHT FROM CAM SPENCER! The @memgrizz two-way signee erupted for a career-high 51 points on 75% shooting. Cam drilled a career-high 12 three-pointers, just one shy of the G League record. This marks the second 50+ point game in Memphis Hustle history.”

Spencer has made 10 NBA appearances this season, averaging 4.0 points in 12.1 minutes per game.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News