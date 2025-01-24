All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

There are 16 players listed on the Grizzlies vs Pelicans injury report

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during overtime at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their regular season series matchup.

The Grizzlies have taken both previous games by double digits with the last game in December ending with a final score of 132-124. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 33 points, 5 rebounds, 3, assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks on 52/67/100 shooting splits.

The Grizzlies will have Jackson Jr. available tonight however multiple key names have been listed on today's injury report. The Grizzlies have nine players listed on their report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, Jake LaRavia, Zyon Pullin, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE while he deals with an illness.

Zach Edey is on the report but listed as AVAILABLE with a nasal fracture.

Santi Aldama is questionable with an illness, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Jake LaRavia is out with lower back soreness, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Cam Spencer is out due to recovery from left thumb surgery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Pelicans have seven players listed on the report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Keion Brooks Jr., Herbert Jones, Yves Missi, and Antonio Reeves.

Zion Williamson is listed as OUT as he is reconditioning to return to competition.

Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) slaps hands with forward Zion Williamson (1) after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Dejounte Murray is probable with right elbow bursitis, Keion Brooks Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Yves Missi is probable with a non-covid illness, and Antonio Reeves is out on G League assignment.

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

