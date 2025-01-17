Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
After a tremendous game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies face off against them again in a rematch on Friday. Wednesday night's game saw Ja Morant nearly make the dunk of the year on Victor Wembanyama. Unfortunately, there's a chance that might not happen again tonight.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is listed as questionable due to right foot soreness. He did not have the injury going into Wednesday night's game.
Marcus Smart remains out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger.
GG Jackson is out due to a G League assignment, Zyon Pullin is out due to a G League two-way, Cam Spencer is out due to left thumb surgery recovery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a right ankle sprain.
The San Antonio Spurs have three players listed on their injury report: Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix. Jeremy Sochan is out due to bilateral lower back spasms, Harrison Ingram is out with a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out with a G League two-way. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral