Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

There is an important name listed on the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 2, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After a tremendous game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies face off against them again in a rematch on Friday. Wednesday night's game saw Ja Morant nearly make the dunk of the year on Victor Wembanyama. Unfortunately, there's a chance that might not happen again tonight.

The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is listed as questionable due to right foot soreness. He did not have the injury going into Wednesday night's game.

Marcus Smart remains out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger.

Marcus Smart of the Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) warms up before playing against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

GG Jackson is out due to a G League assignment, Zyon Pullin is out due to a G League two-way, Cam Spencer is out due to left thumb surgery recovery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a right ankle sprain.

The San Antonio Spurs have three players listed on their injury report: Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix. Jeremy Sochan is out due to bilateral lower back spasms, Harrison Ingram is out with a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out with a G League two-way. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

