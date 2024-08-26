NBA Trade Idea Sends Former Lakers Champion to Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have not made any major roster upgrades this summer. Bringing back a group similar to the one that earned consecutive second seed finishes in the Western Conference prior to last season’s injury-riddled gap year, Memphis believes they can contend with their current group of players.
Selecting Zach Edey 9th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, Memphis addressed their center situation that had been unclear since Steven Adams was traded at last year’s deadline. Outside of the Edey addition, Memphis has been very quiet which suggests they like the group they have.
While the Grizzlies could very well reenter the Western Conference playoff picture without any major roster additions, they seem at least one piece away from truly contending for a title.
The emergence of Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson last season was one of the few bright spots for Memphis in an otherwise forgettable year. Both players have presumably earned rotation spots for next season, but if Memphis wants more scoring and experience in their starting lineup, a deal for Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma could make sense.
In a report earlier this offseason, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that teams around the league value Kuzma’s descending contract, and the Wizards would likely need to receive multiple first round picks if they were to entertain trading the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion.
Given what has been reported, a potential Kuzma to Memphis trade could look like this (h/t Spotrac):
Grizzlies receive: Kyle Kuzma
Wizards receive: Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round pick
In his report on Kuzma’s interest around the league, Scotto added that the Mikal Bridges and DeJounte Murray trade packages have helped influence Washington’s desire to receive multiple first round picks back in any Kuzma deal.
Losing Smart would hurt for Memphis, as his defense in the backcourt gives them a different dynamic from their other guards. That said, the 30-year-old appeared in just 20 games last season due to injuries, and is owed over $20M each of the next two seasons.
Unless they plan on running a three-guard starting lineup with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Smart, Memphis may not want to commit that much money to a backup point guard. As for Washington, Smart could help them establish a more serious culture after just 15 wins last season.
Offensive production from their small forward position has been one area the Grizzlies have lacked in recent years. While Kuzma has spent a lot of time at the four in his NBA career, he could fit well next to Morant, Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. as an additional scoring threat.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France