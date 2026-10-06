The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 132-123 in its first preseason game on Monday at State Farm Arena.

Everyone on the roster was available and played in the game except Zach Edey, who is expected back for opening night. Isaiah Stewart left early with an ankle injury and was ruled out.

Here are three things we learned from Memphis' first preseason action.

Cam Boozer's weight loss could be a massive difference

Cam Boozer said on The Gabe Kuhn Show on 92.9 FM ESPN that he lost eight pounds this offseason, and it was noticeable in tonight's game. Boozer was moving his feet well on the defensive end and overall moved better than he did in Summer League.

Boozer's improvement from a fluidity and movement standpoint is a big deal for his and the Grizzlies' plans for Boozer to play more on the perimeter than he did in college.

Cam Boozer losing the weight he put on for his role at Duke was 1000% the right call. He’s moving so much better tonight against the Hawks on defense, sliding his feet and staying with matchups. We saw some of it in Vegas. It’s a game changer for him. — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) October 5, 2026

It is also a big deal for his long-term upside. If Boozer can be quick enough to legitimately play the three on offense and defense, that could help him overcome the notion that he is a tweener-type player.

Boozer finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 18 minutes. He shot 55.6 percent from the field.

Deep group of facilitators could be Iisalo's dream

Tuomas Iisalo experimented with multiple point guards in lineups tonight. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cam Spencer gave quality minutes when they shared the floor. That pair together can unlock plenty of options for Memphis' offense with shooting and playmaking.

While both Pippen and Spencer are on the smaller side, they have been pests on defense in the past, all because of effort and instincts. It is the type of backcourt pairing that could sneakily cause disruption defensively.

I really like the Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cam Spencer backcourt pairing. Tuomas Iisalo does as well. Two guards who can shoot and have some offensive versatility. Spencer is bringing the ball up now and Pippen was earlier. That pairing has some potential — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) October 6, 2026

Ty Jerome started at point guard and led the Grizzlies in assists with 5. Five players finished with 4+ assists: Jerome, Pippen, Boozer, Cedric Coward and Javon Small. With as much talk as there has been about Boozer playing on the ball and creating offense as a passer, Coward's potential growth in that department has gone under the radar.

The second-year wing played on the ball a lot at Summer League, and if he makes strides towards being the player the Grizzlies hope he will be, that will involve an increase in playmaking.

GG Jackson could make wing rotation even tougher to figure out

By far the biggest question about the Grizzlies' starting lineup is at the small forward position. Jaylen Wells and Jerami Grant are the two options to start at that spot alongside Coward at the two. GG Jackson is not a candidate to start, but if he plays with the confidence he did tonight, he could carve into the minutes distribution more than expected.

Jackson finished with 14 points on 5-7 shooting (2-3 3FG) and was able to get downhill and finish at the rim at a high clip.

GG JACKSON POSTER SLAM pic.twitter.com/6soRdhxKg8 — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 6, 2026

Jackson's ability to contribute in a winning situation will be something to watch all season. He is entering the final season of his current deal.

What's next

Memphis will take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Memphis. It will be the preseason home opener.