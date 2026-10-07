Isaiah Stewart's Ankle Trouble Follows Him to Memphis

Seven minutes and 18 seconds.

That is how long it took into the Grizzlies' 132-123 preseason win over Atlanta on Monday before the injuries started up again.

Isaiah Stewart checked in with 6:49 left in the first quarter, and checked out at 4:42, only two minutes and seven seconds into his Memphis debut.

This is a team that's dealt with the injury bug for years now.

Last season alone, the Grizzlies lost 564 man-games to injury and illness, an NBA record.

Grizzlies last season:



- Led NBA in different starting lineups (48)

- NBA record for players to start a game (29)

- Tied NBA record for players to appear in a game (33)

- NBA record for man-games lost to injury/illness (564)



Memphis added 9 new players this offseason. pic.twitter.com/sETjDopYmV — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) September 22, 2026

So far through this preseason, the trend hasn't changed.

Edey missed the opener, and Stewart will miss at least Wednesday's game as well.

Zach Edey is not expected to play tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, according to @DamichaelC



The plan remains for him to return at the beginning of the regular season with a preseason appearance being "murky at best" #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/1M4cq1Xbzg — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) October 5, 2026

Edey didn't play at all Monday, as he's still working his way back after undergoing a second-ankle surgery and a left elbow procedure, both in March, following an injury-shortened 2025-26 season that limited him to just 11 games.

With him out, Quinten Post started at center, and Stewart, in his Grizzlies debut, came off the bench.

Grizzlies starters in preseason Game 1:



Jerome

Coward

Wells

Boozer

Post — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) October 5, 2026

Memphis trailed 11-20 when Stewart checked in, and his impact was immediately felt.

By the time he checked out less than two minutes later with his injury, Memphis had cut the deficit to 19-24.

He rose to contest a shot and came down on Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson's right leg.

Isaiah Stewart injured his ankle 2 minutes into his Memphis Grizzlies' preseason debut.



Man can't catch a break. pic.twitter.com/bkuO1ntzqC — Tom Hur (@KoreaPistonsFan) October 6, 2026

His leg buckled beneath him as he hit the hardwood, and he struggled to get back up.

At his introductory media day, Stewart had said, "You gotta have heart, and you gotta be okay with putting your body on the line."

Nobody wanted to see that play out two minutes into his debut though.

Stewart was able to limp off the court on his own, before heading to the locker room.

He finished the game with one rebound during his brief appearance.

Iisalo spoke to reporters at practice Tuesday, and it was announced Stewart would not play at home against the Magic Wednesday evening.

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo says center Isaiah Stewart (left ankle) is “still being evaluated” and did not practice today after injuring the ankle in first half of Monday’s preseason win in Atlanta.



Stewart will miss Wednesday’s home preseason game against Orlando. pic.twitter.com/NPMgQqAdOm — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) October 6, 2026

"He is still being evaluated," Iisalo said. "He obviously tweaked that ankle, didn't practice today, is not going to play tomorrow. But still under further evaluation."

For a fanbase that has gotten used to seeing its players on the sidelines in street clothes over the past few seasons, Grizzlies fans have a bigger reason to be uneasy about this particular injury.

Because this is not new territory for Stewart, as his ankle has been a recurring problem, going back to 2021.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart suffered an ankle injury while playing for the USA Select Team in a scrimmage against Team USA today, sources said. He left the game to get treatment. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 8, 2021

He dealt with a left ankle sprain in November 2025.

Isaiah Stewart (ankle) listed out Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 9, 2025

Before that, a left ankle sprain in January 2024 cost him eight games, a stretch that came shortly before his suspension following an altercation with Suns center Drew Eubanks, which video of has recently released.

Footage of Isaiah Stewart punching Drew Eubanks from 2024 has been released. 😳



(h/t @TylerCoversNBA)

pic.twitter.com/TyoVo4WoqJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 27, 2026

Now, less than a year after his most recent ankle injury, Stewart is dealing with another one on the same side.

Memphis has three more preseason games left to play (including tonight against the Magic), and hopefully they can make it through them relatively unscathed.

But when the regular season starts, will Memphis be able to count long-term on its No. 1 and No. 2 options at center?

For now, Grizzlies fans are left waiting on updates on Edey's status and Stewart's ankle, while hoping that the injury that ended his night at State Farm Arena does not delay the start of the new revamped "grit and grind" era in Memphis he hopes to bring.