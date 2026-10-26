Memphis Grizzlies-Utah Jazz Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Monday, Oct. 26, 8:00 p.m. CST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: WATN-ABC, DAZN (Memphis), KJZZ-TV/Channel 14, Jazz+ (Utah)

Radio: 600 AM (Memphis), 97.5 FM/1280 AM, 92.1 FM/700 AM (Utah)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz meet for the second time in 2026-2027 regular season, with one more matchup afterwards. Last season, the two teams split the season series against each other.

Additionally, the two teams met on opening night, where the Grizzlies won 123-103. The Grizzlies are 44-69 all-time in the regular season against the Jazz, including 26-30 at home and 18-39 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

The Grizzlies won on opening night against the Jazz, headlined by guard Ty Jerome, who finished the game with 45 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block, converting on 17 of 25 field goals.

Additionally, Boozer made his regular season debut as an NBA rookie. He didn't shoot the ball well, converting on just two of 15 shot attempts, but contributed in other ways with 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Grizzlies most recently won, 123-112, against the Sacramento Kings. Jerome, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, ended up with 31 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal, while Boozer finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks and Cedric Coward had 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Jazz, on the other hand, drafted Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, signed Jaxson Hayes, Josh Okogie and Mo Bamba and re-signed Jusuf Nurkic.

Additionally, they sent big man Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a sign-and-trade for two unprotected first round picks and two first round pick swaps. In a different deal, they traded Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Josh Green.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +1.5 (-110), Jazz -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +100, Jazz -118

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the possession battle success in their win over the Kings: "Unbelievable. We talked about it pre-game about the turnovers. We had a huge turnover percentage last game. I think today we were 12 percent, so really took care of the ball, and offensive rebounding 42 percent." "

So both numbers would be, I think, league-leading at this point so to have that in an individual game, it compensates for not knocking down shots."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

JAZZ

G Keyonte George

G Darryn Peterson

C Jaxson Hayes

F Lauri Markkanen

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Doubtful - Ankle

Karim Lopez: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)

JAZZ

Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Foot

Trey Alexander: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Kibe Bufkin: Available - (Two-Way)

Harrison Ingram: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket