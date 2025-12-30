Grizzlies have one of the NBA's deadliest shooters off the bench

Coming off a national title run at UConn in 2023-24, we knew he was a good shooter.

Over Cam Spencer's final two seasons at Rutgers and UConn, he knocked down 43.7 percent of his 5.3 triple tries per game, including 44.0 percent (5.6 3PA) in his last season. The Memphis Grizzlies' second-round draftee lit the nylons on fire in the G-League in 2024-25, albeit across just eight games, shooting 49.3 percent from deep (36-73).

But it didn't immediately translate to NBA success -- at least not relative to expectation. He shot 36.5 percent from deep across 25 games.

It was only a matter of time before that number started to climb. Through 31 games this year, it has. Spencer isn't just shooting the ball well: He's been one of the league's deadliest 3-point marksmen through the first two months.

Cam Spencer has been league's most deadly shooter off bench:

The Grizzlies have dealt with several injuries to their backcourt this season, namely Ja Morant, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. As a result, Spencer's role has grown.

Through 31 games, he's averaging 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 23.3 minutes. However, in the 27 games he's come off the bench, Spencer has the league's highest 3-point percentage (50.7), true-shooting percentage (72.6), 8th-most points and 11th-highest field goal percentage (min. 100 FGA).

He has the seventh-most 3-point points, trailing only Naz Reid, Vit Krejci, Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reed Sheppard and Anfernee Simons.

His 68.9 true-shooting percentage for the season would qualify for the 5th-highest leaguewide, while his 65.1 effective field goal percentage would be 8th and his 48.1 3-point percentage would be 2nd.

In translation: Spencer's been one of the hottest shooters on the face of the Earth.

The Grizzlies need every bit of it, too. They're currently No. 20 in 3-point percentage and No. 17 in 3-point makes. They are in the middle of the pack in the percentage of field goal attempts from deep (42.0 percent; 15th), but a chunk of that is largely due to Spencer's emergence.

It's unrealistic to expect him to shoot nearly 50 percent from beyond the arc the whole season. But if there's anyone who will do anything to prove the naysayer's wrong, it's Spencer himself.

The Memphis Grizzlies return to the floor again Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. EST on Peacock.

