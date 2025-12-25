Two weeks into last summer's free agency period, the Memphis Grizzlies added frontcourt depth by signing big man Jock Landale to a one-year minimum.

Over his first four NBA seasons, Landale spent time with the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, who waived him in July. But one man's trash can be another man's treasure.

Landale's role was enlarged amid the several injuries to the Grizzlies' frontcourt, namely Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke. And he's significantly outplaying the minimum deal he signed over the summer, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

"Landale was a roster casualty after the Houston Rockets extended Steven Adams and signed Clint Capela last offseason," Marks wrote. “Now on his sixth team in seven seasons, Landale signed a one-year minimum contract with Memphis and has provided an excellent insurance policy behind starter Zach Edey, who will be out at least a month because of a left ankle injury.”

Jock Landale is easily having a career season:

Through 30 games, he's averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on 51.6 percent shooting and 41.0 percent from 3-point range. His long-range shooting has come on 2.8 triple tries per game, where he's attempted roughly 34 percent of his shots.

Landale's logged two double-doubles over his last four games, including a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double on Dec. 17 against Minnesota.

His skillset offensively as a pick-and-pop big with good footwork and feel inside the arc is intriguing as a 20-plus minute-per-game big off the bench. He's fit tremendously in Tuomas Iisalo's offense who's unquestionably proven his worth. He's filled in the necessary gaps to alleviate pressure off Santi Aldama and Cedric Coward's shoulders, among others.

It's been a rough season for Memphis, currently 14-16 in the Western Conference. But they are winners of 10 of their last 15, with Landale's impact making a difference.

The Grizzlies will take the floor next against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

