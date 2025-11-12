How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6:40 p.m. CST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
TV: FanDuel Sports Network South/Southeast (Grizzlies) NBC Sports Boston (Celtics)
Radio: WMFS-FM
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (4-8) and Boston Celtics (5-7) come off road losses suffered on Tuesday night and will test their stamina on the second night of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies opened a four-game road trip with a 133-120 loss at the Knicks, while the Celtics fell at the 76ers 102-100.
Both teams saw their stars struggle, setting up Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown for bounce-back efforts. Morant finished with a team-high 10 assists for the Grizzlies, but turned the ball over eight times while shooting 4-for-14 from the field. Brown told reporters he let his teammates down despite 24 points, six rebounds and five assists, alluding to failing to get Boston to the finish line in a winnable game down the stretch.
Memphis picked up a win over Boston last season at TD Garden, snapping a six-game skid in all games against the Celtics. Boston is 17-2 over its last 19 against the Grizzlies to Dec. 17, but saw its 10-game win streak at home against Memphis end last season thanks to Morant’s 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jrue Holiday, now with Portland, led the Celtics with 23 points. The Grizzlies are just 20-38 all-time against Boston despite a 6-5 mark in matchups while located in Vancouver.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-108), Grizzlies +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Celtics -258, Grizzlies +210
Total: 230.5 (Over -108, Under -112)
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
C Jock Landale
G Ja Morant
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
CELTICS
F Jaylen Brown
F Josh Minott
C Neemias Queta
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
INJURY REPORT
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum: Out - Right Achilles Tear Recovery
Max Shulga: Out - G League (Two-way)
Amari Williams: Out - G League (Two-way)
Sam Hauser: Available - Right Wrist Sprain
GRIZZLIES
Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery
Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery
Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery
Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness
QUOTABLE
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on coming up short vs. 76ers "There’s little stuff throughout the game that we have to get better at. Poor performance by me on both sides of the ball. I let my guys down."
