Memphis Grizzlies Report Card against Boston Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies went into Boston to face off against the Celtics without Ja Morant and fell short 95-131. The team was unable to find its rhythm offensively, and the Celtics were able to get to everything they wanted to. Jaylen Brown didn't need to do much, as the backcourt of Peyton Pritchard and Derrick White played scorching hot. Memphis had five players reach double figures, none of whom hit the 20 point mark. With the team struggling without Ja Morant, let's see how the team graded on the Memphis Grizzlies report card.

Jaren Jackson Jr. needed to be the main player who stepped up against the Boston Celtics, but he was held quiet. The Celtics were able to contain Jackson Jr., as his playing time was limited due to the 5 fouls he picked up. Jaren had a solid offensive outing, but a lack of volume prevented his impact from being enough to bring the team close enough to striking distance. Additionally, 2 rebounds as the star big man of the team isn't enough to bring to the table in hopes of getting a win.

Santi Aldama has been a bright spot for this team, but tonight he struggled. With the entire team not playing well, the pressure mounted as the game went on for him to make an impact. He struggled to shoot the ball, but he was able to affect the game in many others ways, tied for leading the team in assists.

Vince Williams Jr. did what he could to try and shoot the team back into the game, but his volume didn't translate to winning tonight's game. With a tough 3/10 outing from deep, his game struggled without the playmaking of Ja Morant. VInce clealy has the shot to make them count but his isolation shot showed to be less efficient than his catch and shoot.

Cedric Coward has been solid throughout his rookie year, bringing solid impact to the team. Unfortunately, like many of the Grizzlies players tonight, his efficiency wasn't the prettiest. The Celtics do a good job of making passes hard to make, and with that the Grizzlies were forced into more one-on-one situations. Coward has been one of the best scoring rookies throughout the year. Let's see how his year continues to develop.

