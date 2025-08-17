Hawks Notes: New Free Agent Signing, 2k Ratings, Offseason Outlook
The Atlanta Hawks have been anything but inactive this offseason, as they have one of the most complete and anticipated rosters in recent years. This summer, Atlanta has been active in free agency, trade, and draft, which has led them to arguably have the best team they've had in years since the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run.
As of yesterday, the Hawks have announced that they have signed former Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante to a two-year $4.5 million deal. This deal will be a low-risk deal, as the Hawks have pretty much filled out the roster for this season, but this adds to the depth they've been looking to build on this roster with both defense and size.
The Hawks front office has been in a rebuild mode as they've shuffled around both the general manager and assistant general manager roles. Since then, the team has been taken seriously compared to seasons past. The only downside to this is that it could have happened sooner in the Trae Young era. Many fans of Atlanta feel the same way, especially now that it's happened right before his contract is coming up for an extension.
However, that still shouldn't take away from the fact that the Hawks' offseason outlook should still be positive, as they have a lot of young talent for the future and are in talks about being contenders for this season at least. I'm just as eager as everyone else to see if the Hawks can live up to people's "dark horse" expectations of making the NBA Finals this season. Hopefully, Trae Young can solidify his contract extension to stay in Atlanta.
There might not be an offseason acquisition who makes a bigger impact for their team than Kristaps Porzingis will for the Atlanta Hawks. While he has battled injuries in the past and will probably miss time at some point this season, his ability to stretch the floor and be a defensive presence in the paint is unlike anything the Hawks have had at the position and one could argue that Porzingis is the most talented teammate that Trae Young has ever paired up with in Atlanta.
Here’s more in-depth coverage on the NBA Cup and daily Hawks news below (click the headline for full article):
Perfect Offseason? Analyst Almost Gives Atlanta an "A+" For Their Work
Trae Young Hits The Studio With Quavo: Atlanta's Finest Working On Something Special
Could Jalen Johnson Be The Best Player On The Hawks Instead Of Trae Young Next Year?
Hawks Notes: Atlanta's Unprotected Draft Pick, Risacher, and Porzingis, Trae Young's Studio Session With Quavo
Ranking the Top Three National TV Games For The Atlanta Hawks This Season
Hawks Receive Updated Win-Loss Projection After NBA Schedule Release
Atlanta Hawks Center Kristaps Porzingis Is Putting On A Show Overseas
Five games to Circle On The Atlanta Hawks 2025-2026 Schedule
Five Biggest Takeaways From The Hawks 2025-2026 Schedule
What does Trae Young have to do to secure a contract extension in Atlanta?
Hawks Tweets for today:
If you want more news and notes on the Hawks, be sure to check out: Atlanta Hawks on SI