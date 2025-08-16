Hawks Notes: Atlanta's Unprotected Draft Pick, Risacher, and Porzingis, Trae Young's Studio Session With Quavo
The Atlanta Hawks have been buzzing as of late about the unprotected draft pick they received and the strength of schedule they have post All-Star break. When the Hawks made the trade on draft night with the New Orleans Pelicans, many people questioned why the Pelicans would do it, and now more than ever, it is getting to be an even more alarming situation.
The Pelicans have the most challenging schedule in the NBA next season, and with the pieces at play, it is a good chance they miss the playoffs again with their young roster. If this were to happen, the Hawks would then get a chance at another lottery pick if the Pelicans struggle this year and miss the playoffs. With the roster Atlanta has and the way the front office has been building in recent years, there's no telling who the Hawks could draft next year or move the draft pick for while becoming a contender this year.
The Pelicans were heavily criticized for this move for multiple reasons, as they picked Derik Queen, who isn't considered an ideal fit for their roster, and they could've possibly traded a protected pick instead of taking this significant risk. The Pelicans front office is known to take major gambles, as last summer they traded for Dejounte Murray and gave up Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and two first-round draft picks. A year later, the Hawks now have an All-Defensive Player and Most Improved Player of the Year in Daniels, and draft picks. Meanwhile, Murray is out with a torn Achilles, so the Hawks have been striking gold with New Orleans for quite some time now.
Another thing that has been talked about for Atlanta is the strength of schedule that they have post-All-Star weekend, as the Hawks will have the fewest miles traveled. Post All-Star, the Hawks have 10 road games that are spaced out in the schedule and 16 home games to end the season, which gives them a significant advantage in securing a good seeding for the playoffs.
If I'm being honest, the Hawks and Trae Young have all the pieces necessary to be successful this season, so barring injury, there shouldn't be any reason they don't finish top five in the Eastern Conference and potentially go on a playoff run. If they do well this season, as anticipated, Young should have an extension offer next summer, and he would likely stay in Atlanta with the way the rosters are being constructed.
