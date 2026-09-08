Atlanta Hawks Announce New Front Office Maneuvers After an Offseason of Changes

The Atlanta Hawks announced a trio of front office moves today.

Peter Dinwiddie, who had come over to the Hawks' front office last summer after spending time with the Philadelphia 76ers, has been promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations. Dinwiddie is the No. 2 man in the Atlanta Hawks' front office behind President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh and has been a key decision-maker for the Hawks over the past couple of summers. Dinwiddie also spent time with the Indiana Pacers.

Former ESPN NBA analyst Tim Bontemps' hire was also officially announced today and he will be a strategic advisor to the front office. This move was first reported at the end of June, but was not officially announced until today. Bontemps also has prior experience covering the NBA as a reporter at the Washington Post and the New York Post.

Atlanta is also elevating Maxwell Kupchak to be the director of cap strategy and player personnel. Kupchak spent four seasons in the front office of the Charlotte Hornets, where he began as a video room operations assistant

Offseason of change

Sep 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mandatory Credit: Atlanta Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh poses for a photo during Media Day. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been some change this offseaso with the Hawks, though Saleh is still leading the way and is the head decision maker.

Earlier in the offseason, Bryson Graham, who had only spent a year with Atlanta after coming over from New Orleans, departed to become the lead executive for the Chicago Bulls. Graham was a key voice in the Hawks' operations, but he was not the only executive to move on.

Former assistant general manager Kyle Korver also departed the Hawks front office. Korver had been with Atlanta for quite some time, dating back to when he was a player, but it was widely reported this offseason that he was no longer going to be in the Hawks front office.

Saleh, who finished second in Executive of the Year voting behind Boston's Brad Stevens, is still calling the shots though and he has Atlanta positioned for a strong season in 2026-2027, but also has them in position to strike if they want to move big moves in the next calendar year.

Saleh elected to bring back CJ McCollum and Jock Landale from last year's team, drafted Kingston Flemings (No. 8 overall), Zuby Ejiofor (No. 23), Henri Veesaar (No. 52), and traded for Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Devin Carter, and Ryan Nembhard, not to mention picking up the team options for Mouhamed Gueye and Buddy Hield.

The Hawks already had a young core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu to build around and this team should be deeper and ready to compete for a playoff spot.

But Atlanta has also collected a number of expiring contracts to either use in a deal for a star player or to open up a large amount of cap space next summer. Saleh's favorite term is optionality and he has given that to the Hawks with the moves that he and his front office have made.

After an offseason of movement in the front office, things are now set in Atlanta after the news of these hirings today.