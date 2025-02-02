After Hitting Winning Jumper, Bam Adebayo Shows Support For Good Friend
NBA Star Bam Adebayo celebrated his winning shot Saturday against the San Antonio by showing up the next day to support a close friend.
The three-time NBA All-Star was courtside to support former South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson during her jersey retirement on Sunday.
He made the four-hour flight to support Wilson, a fellow Olympian.
Less than 24 hours earlier, Adebayo capped a 30-point performance with the winning basket against the Spurs.
The budding star couple is rumored to be dating. Neither has commented on it but Wilson mentioned Adebayo in a subtle way during her speech.
"What a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today ... especially my favorite Olympian from out of town," Wilson said.
Both are back-to-back Olympic Gold medalists and it is rumored that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the beginning of the two's relationship.
