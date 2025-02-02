Inside The Heat

After Hitting Winning Jumper, Bam Adebayo Shows Support For Good Friend

The Heat's star big man sunk a game-winning shot to push the heat past the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs and still found a way to support a close partner.

Justice Sandle

Feb 1, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Star Bam Adebayo celebrated his winning shot Saturday against the San Antonio by showing up the next day to support a close friend.

The three-time NBA All-Star was courtside to support former South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson during her jersey retirement on Sunday.

He made the four-hour flight to support Wilson, a fellow Olympian.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Adebayo capped a 30-point performance with the winning basket against the Spurs.

The budding star couple is rumored to be dating. Neither has commented on it but Wilson mentioned Adebayo in a subtle way during her speech.

"What a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today ... especially my favorite Olympian from out of town," Wilson said.

Both are back-to-back Olympic Gold medalists and it is rumored that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the beginning of the two's relationship.

MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE

NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Could Compromise in Jimmy Butler Trade Saga

New 3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jimmy Butler to Contender, Gives Heat Flexibility

Ex-ESPN Star ‘Not Surprised’ Teams Possibly Reluctant to Add Jimmy Butler

NBA Champion Unsure Why Jimmy Butler Wary of Joining Title Contender

MORE HEAT NEWS

Heat Legend Says Pat Riley Refused to Draft Warriors Star

Dwyane Wade Reveals Kidney Removal Following Cancer Diagnosis

Legal Expert Outlines Potential Terry Rozier Scenario Amid Gambling Probe

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle has a degree in Communications from Mississippi State University. During that time, he covered basketball, football, baseball and soccer. He has since spent time covering the Miami Hurricanes.