Alonzo Mourning Reveals Heat Had Another Center In Mind Besides Kel’el Ware
Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning went from a star center on the Miami Heat to their vice president of player programs and development, meaning he hears all of the front office's thoughts about the NBA Draft.
The Heat opted to select center Kel'el Ware out of Indiana with the No. 15 pick, one spot prior to Jared McCain and Dalton Knecht going off the board. Ware is yet to see a real opportunity to prove himself while McCain and Knecht are playing like arguably the two best players in the class.
Mourning recently revealed on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, that the Heat had Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey quite high on their board.
"We loved Zach Edey in our pre-draft workouts. I mean, we were looking at him," Mourning shared. "He had a great pre-draft workout with us, man, and he's one of those guys that's committed to getting better, and I love it. Obviously he had a great college career."
"He plays big, sets good screens, rolls hard to the basket," Mourning said. "He ain't standing out there heaving up threes and jumpers. I like Zach. I think he's going to have a great career."
O'Neal originally brought up the topic of praising Edey, which is out of the ordinary due to his regular criticism of modern NBA big men. Edey is another having an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds on 61 percent shooting through 14 appearances.
Unfortunately, the Heat were never given the opportunity to draft the Canadian 7-footer, as he was selected No. 9 to the Grizzlies.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Urged To Trade Terry Rozier In Favor Of Bulls' $215 Million All-Star
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Urges Patience With Kel'el Ware
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.